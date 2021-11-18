5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $573,000

 Skip to main content
MAKE A HOUSE YOUR HOME: As the owner of Buckland Homes, Mark stands by his homes from the very start and his impeccable craftmanship is felt in every custom detail throughout your home. With over 30 years of experience, his greatest achievement are the referrals he receives from current homeowners because there is no greater compliment. PICK YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD There are so many stunning, friendly neighborhoods in development across the Omaha metro. Find one you love, and we'll get a lot that's perfect for your new home design. CUSTOMIZE YOUR FLOOR PLAN At Buckland Homes, we believe that custom lives in the details and we encourage you to include the ones you love in your Buckland Home. We want to be the first to welcome you home! Whether you’re looking to buy or considering a build, find a home you’ll love for decades to come. SELECT YOUR FINISHES The features that are considered standard with a Buckland Home are often upgrades with other builders. PHOTOS ARE FOR REPRESENTATION.

