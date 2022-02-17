 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $575,000

Check out this beautiful walkout ranch featuring an open concept main living area and 3 bedrooms above grade. This home features a split bedroom configuration which allows privacy from the master suite. The master includes a double sink vanity, walk-in shower and full walk-in closet. The open living room welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and tall ceilings. Basement features full wet bar, rec. room, 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

