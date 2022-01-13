 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $579,900

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $579,900

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $579,900

Logar Home Construction is excited to present this elegant 2-story, 5 bedroom, 5 bath with a 3 car garage. This home features a multitude of upgrades ranging from quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, hardy plank exterior and much more. Master suite features double vanity sink, full walk-in shower, walk-in closet and great views of the soon to be N.R.D. lake. The basement includes a wet bar, bedroom, bathroom and rec room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert