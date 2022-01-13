5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $579,900

Logar Home Construction is excited to present this elegant 2-story, 5 bedroom, 5 bath with a 3 car garage. This home features a multitude of upgrades ranging from quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, hardy plank exterior and much more. Master suite features double vanity sink, full walk-in shower, walk-in closet and great views of the soon to be N.R.D. lake. The basement includes a wet bar, bedroom, bathroom and rec room.