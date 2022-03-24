Amazing, Spacious walk out ranch.5bd/3ba/3car. Lots of windows (blinds are already installed) Large bedrooms. Soaring ceilings in the open area between DR/GR/ KIT. Pantry room is a delight. Covered Deck off the kitchen. Laundry includes space for folding and a laundry sink. Master suite has space for a sitting area. Master bath has 12' ceilings even in the walk-in tile shower. Basement includes 2 bd 3/4 bath and rec room with full bar. Tons of Storage spaces. Easy to view.
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $580,000
Owner Scott Sheehan said he will refund all unused portions of restaurant gift cards after the restaurant ends its nearly four-month run and his food truck closes.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
What’s next for Nebraska men's basketball? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.
The new reality has required some adjustment from all parties as NU pushes a third of the way into its season. Coach Will Bolt, for example, can’t recall ever working with a married player.
Lauren Stivrins’ decision to join Athletes Unlimited made sense, given her timeline and professional goals. And after a standout first week, she served as one of the league's four captains.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
Barbecue restaurant owner says supply chain issues, loss of lease among factors in closing, plus two new Noli's Pizzeria locations, perks at Hardy Coffee Co. and two new restaurant openings.
One day after Nebraska parted ways with one assistant, Doc Sadler, special assistant to Fred Hoiberg, left NU after a program restructuring eliminated his position.
The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.
This NCAA tournament game wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts. Creighton showed it has plenty, writes Tom Shatel.