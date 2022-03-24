 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $580,000

Amazing, Spacious walk out ranch.5bd/3ba/3car. Lots of windows (blinds are already installed) Large bedrooms. Soaring ceilings in the open area between DR/GR/ KIT. Pantry room is a delight. Covered Deck off the kitchen. Laundry includes space for folding and a laundry sink. Master suite has space for a sitting area. Master bath has 12' ceilings even in the walk-in tile shower. Basement includes 2 bd 3/4 bath and rec room with full bar. Tons of Storage spaces. Easy to view.

