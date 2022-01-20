You May be Hunting for Easter Eggs in a new ranch home! Buckland Homes will have this home ready for you Spring of 2022! Mark's impeccable craftmanship is felt in every custom detail throughout your home. With over 30 years of experience, his greatest achievement are the referrals he receives from current homeowners because there is no greater compliment. The features that are considered standard with a Buckland Home are often upgrades with other builders. There's still time to customize your fixtures, flooring, colors and more to make this home your very own. OR CHOOSE YOUR LOT and CUSTOM YOUR PLAN At Buckland Homes, we believe that custom lives in the details. From the location of your new home to the finishes, we work with you every step of the way to build a home uniquely yours. We have several lots from which to choose or can build on your location. Whether you’re looking to buy or considering a build, find a home you’ll love for decades to come. PHOTOS ARE FOR REPRESENTATION.
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $585,000
