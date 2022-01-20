New 2 Sty Plan by Zych Construction- 5 Bed/4 Bath/ 3+ (oversized garage), Office on the main level, plus a flex room for a formal Dining Room or Den/Tv Room~ walk out lot, finished LL- Amazing Large walk out lot! 3853 Fin. Sf !- Kitchen boasts large walk in pantry & Island/snack bar- Covered composite Deck off the Kitchen. Dropzone off garage entrance. Spacious bedrooms 3 with walk in closets. conveniently located laundry upstairs. Gorgeous quartz countertops through-out. completion in February 2022. Builder includes a 5 yr. service one warranty, and mitigated for radon as standard feature.
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $599,950
