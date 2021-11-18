 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $625,000

New 2 Sty Plan by Zych Construction- 5 Bed/4 Bath/ 3+ (oversized garage), Office on the main level, plus a flex room for a formal Dining Room or Den/Tv Room~ walk out lot, finished LL- Amazing Large walk out lot! 3853 Fin. Sf !- Kitchen boasts large walk in pantry & Island/snack bar- Covered Deck off the Kitchen. Dropzone off garage entrance. Call Tracy for additional details and construction stage- Still Time to make some selections! ext completion Dec 21

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert