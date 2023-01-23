5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $675,000

Seller is offering $10,000 towards buyers closing costs, points or off the price of the home. Amazing high-end features in this walk-out ranch home in Hidden Hollow in Gretna. Corner lot backs to a trail, 2,206 FSF on the main level with a covered deck. Wide plank 10" oak engineered flooring in the kitchen, family room, walk-in pantry, hallways and mudroom. The master bath includes a tub and walk-in shower. Access to the laundry room from the master closet or hallway. Main entertaining area has 10 ft ceiling and a vaulted 11 ft ceiling in the family room. Stone gas fireplace with cabinetry and shelves. Double ovens. All 5 bedrooms both levels have walk-in closets. Bar and fireplace in the lower level. Alderwood cabinets. Ready approx. August 15th 2022. Builder: Eagle Custom Ranch Homes. One of a kind builder designed plan.