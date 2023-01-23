 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $675,000

Seller is offering $10,000 towards buyers closing costs, points or off the price of the home. Amazing high-end features in this walk-out ranch home in Hidden Hollow in Gretna. Corner lot backs to a trail, 2,206 FSF on the main level with a covered deck. Wide plank 10" oak engineered flooring in the kitchen, family room, walk-in pantry, hallways and mudroom. The master bath includes a tub and walk-in shower. Access to the laundry room from the master closet or hallway. Main entertaining area has 10 ft ceiling and a vaulted 11 ft ceiling in the family room. Stone gas fireplace with cabinetry and shelves. Double ovens. All 5 bedrooms both levels have walk-in closets. Bar and fireplace in the lower level. Alderwood cabinets. Ready approx. August 15th 2022. Builder: Eagle Custom Ranch Homes. One of a kind builder designed plan.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert