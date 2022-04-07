 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $799,900

Immaculate 2 story walk out! Newly renovated; with basketball court, fire pit, electric fence and water feature. No neighbors behind you; backs up to trees, walking/biking trail, and playground! Only minutes away from the clubhouse, pool, and elementary school! Beautiful Design with even better finishes!! Curved stairwell, high ceilings, large granite counters, 2 fireplaces, sunroom, composite deck, and completely updated basement! Don't miss out on this beauty!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert