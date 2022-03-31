5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $830,000

Immaculate 2 story walk out! Newly renovated; with basketball court, fire pit, electric fence and water feature. No neighbors behind you; backs up to trees, walking/biking trail, and playground! Only minutes away from the clubhouse, pool, and elementary school! Beautiful Design with even better finishes!! Curved stairwell, high ceilings, large granite counters, 2 fireplaces, sunroom, composite deck, and completely updated basement! Don't miss out on this beauty!!!