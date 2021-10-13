Big House, small town. This two story Home with so much charm of the 1912 era. this home offers tall 9st ceilings throughout home, newer kitchen and appliances to be included in sale. this ready to move in home offers lots of space to grow. Full basement and storm shelter out back. speaking of back yard space, this Home has Beautiful Mature trees, including lots of shrubs and flowers, and space to garden and play. Interior offers original wood floors(under laminate unglued) and trim though out. Pocket doors, and original handles. Make it yours today!
5 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $110,000
