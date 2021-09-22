Big House, small town. This two story Home with so much charm of the 1912 era. this home offers tall 9st ceilings throughout home, newer kitchen and appliances to be included in sale. this ready to move in home offers lots of space to grow. Full basement and storm shelter out back. speaking of back yard space, this Home has Beautiful Mature trees, including lots of shrubs and flowers, and space to garden and play. Interior offers original wood floors(under laminate unglued) and trim though out. Pocket doors, and original handles. Make it yours today!
5 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $130,000
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
There will be no consolations or moral victories. But Nebraska's 23-16 loss to Oklahoma — this Surprise of the Century — is complicated, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID cases and hospitalizations.
The Game of the Century legends gathered at halftime to culminate a week of nostalgia for (arguably) college football’s greatest game. But Saturday wasn’t just a history lesson, writes Dirk Chatelain.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead early Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This brain drain means major long-term harm to the state, writes a Nebraska native now living in New York.
The what-ifs of Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma had Scott Frost both “proud” and “disappointed.” When asked which of those feelings coursed through him hottest, he couldn’t choose. Both, he said.
After four weeks of tinkering, Husker coach John Cook said Monday that he knows the lineup he'll use to start Big Ten play this week — he just wasn't ready to publicly reveal it yet.