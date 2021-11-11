Luxury living on Waterford Lake awaits! This 5 bed, 4 bath, 1.5 story home has nearly 4300 Finished sq ft. With its' breath taking open concept, the main flr has everything you could want - huge kitchen, large pantry, granite, stainless, fireplace, wood flrs, it has it all. The primary suite is a site to behold with the oversized closet and bath. The 2nd floor has 2 beds, a bath and its' own family room! The basement is finished with 2 more beds, a bath & huge rec room. The 5+ stall garage is a hobbyists dream! Located on a 1/3 acre lot, this home will go fast.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,075,000
- Updated
Matt Lubick, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Mario Verduzco — all assistant coaches on offense for the Huskers — are no longer with the program.
- Updated
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
- Updated
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
- Updated
Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders have announced. Frost also agreed to a restructured contract.
- Updated
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.
- Updated
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
- Updated
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches. And it might just work, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
- Updated
Scott Frost will get another season to turn around Husker football. Sam McKewon put together a to-do list for the coach as he embarks on a busy, and important, offseason.
- Updated
NU A.D. Trev Alberts liked the plan Scott Frost presented in their weekly meeting, and he wants to see if, with a new offensive staff and more administrative support, Nebraska can do better.