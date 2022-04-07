Spectacular Firethorn ranch perched high on the hill just off of the Short Course and a quick cart ride to the Resort (Pool & 2 private restaurants)! 5 Bedrooms (1 upstairs could be office), 3 Bathrooms, over the top finishes throughout, and modern design that’s sure to impress! The main floor boasts vaulted ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, informal dining, open floor plan, 1st floor laundry, and an abundance of large windows which bathe it in natural light. The primary en-suite is its own oasis with huge walk-in closet and a spectacular bathroom. There are two more large bedrooms on the main floor that share a full bath. Downstairs you’ve got 2 more legal bedrooms, full bath with double vanity, a full size wet bar, theater, wine cellar, and tons of entertaining space. Everything about this house is a 10 and we’d love to chat about it being your new Home! Call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $899,900
Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.
Bon Jovi is one of a small subset of artists that reaches across generations, and it was apparent in Friday night’s crowd. All ages came together — often as children accompanying their parents — to shout every word to their favorite songs.
A Thursday night crash at 192nd and F Streets killed two Gretna women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.
Two women were killed and a man was injured late Thursday when a pickup truck and an SUV collided at 192nd and F Streets.
Mickey Joseph says he wasn't raised to sugar-coat things and he doesn't with Nebraska's wide receivers. And some of his real talk? Execution over scheme. Every time. Tom Shatel has the story.
One of the women was remembered for her exemplary work as a Douglas County corrections officer; the second as a compassionate speech therapist who shared photos of her children with her patients.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Omaha (insert cheers here) and more in this week's Dining Notes.
You can’t ask a lot of spring football games, even if 50,000 or 60,000 pile into Memorial Stadium looking for hope. But touchdowns would be nice, Sam McKewon writes in his Rewind column.
Nebraska officials said 46,000 tickets had been sold for the spring game as of Monday — just over half of Memorial Stadium's capacity. That might raise eyebrows about fans' excitement level.
State lawmakers advanced a major tax package Tuesday after nixing a bid to include income tax cuts for middle-income Nebraskans.