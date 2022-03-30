5 Bedroom Home in Louisville - $615,000

Own your own piece of America - 22.82 acres. 3-4 tillable. Fenced pasture land. Run off Creek. 40x80 Quonset w/concrete floor. 40x60 Quonset w/concrete floor. 40x100 Quonset. 40x50 Shop plus big 2 car garage/shop. 2-3000 bushel Grain Bins. 1-1200 bushel Bottom Hopper Bin. 2-400 Bushel Bottom Hopper Bins. Old Corn Crib, Cattle feeder, 2 gas barrels. Bg red barn with hay loft and stalls. Cattle shoot. Fenced for livestock/horses. North tree wind break. Some of the older wood buildings need TLC. BIG OLE farm house. 5 bed, 3 bath. Country eat-in Kitchen. Large rooms. Could use some modern updating but has good solid bones just waiting for your inspiration! Otoe Co. rural H2o. & Septic .Only 1/4 mile off HWY 66. Close to metro and Lincoln. Opportunities like this don't come around to often. "Sold as-is" - Seller to make no repairs.