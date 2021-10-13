5 Bedroom Home in Murdock - $689,000

Once in a lifetime home for sale, the beautiful all brick 2 1/2 story Colonial home has never been listed, been in the family since 1918. This breath taking setting on 12 acres off Hwy 1 (no gravel roads). Craftsmanship is unbelievable, french door, beveled & leaded glass windows, custom ceilings, even an original central vacuum system all in perfect shape. The home has 5 bedrooms, large walk-in closets, Billard room, formal dining room and more. The home has a large sunroom & inviting front porch. This would make a perfect Bed & Breakfast between Omaha & Lincoln. This is surrounded by 100 year old trees & many nice out buildings.