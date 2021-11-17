 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $160,000

5 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $160,000

5 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $160,000

Beautifully updated 5 bed- 2 bath home just minutes from downtown. This home features amazing herringbone hardwood floors and new carpet upstairs. The updated kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, lighting, and hardware. The home is located on a large lot and features an extra 1 room structure - perfect for a studio. Don't miss out and come view this home today! Agent is a licensed attorney in the state of Nebraska and related to the seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert