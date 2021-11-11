Stately 5 bedroom home in Dist 66 boasts volume ceilings and tons of natural light. This home features a chef inspired kitchen w/new 6 burner gas cooktop, ss appliances including a wine fridge, miles of granite and a huge walk-in pantry. The luxury primary suite has a new walk-in shower featuring dual heads, dual sinks, whirlpool tub and gigantic walk-in closet. The basement has been recently finished with a state-of-the-art home theatre and a billiards/rec room with a handsome walk-up wet bar outfitted with fridge, dishwasher and microwave. The fenced backyard is a huge blank slate ready for your imagination to unfold … backing to Rockbrook Creek so privacy abounds. Home is in great shape with many new windows, new roof, new gutters and leaf guards. Feature sheet includes all updates since current ownership.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,125,000
Matt Lubick, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Mario Verduzco — all assistant coaches on offense for the Huskers — are no longer with the program.
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders have announced. Frost also agreed to a restructured contract.
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches. And it might just work, writes Tom Shatel.
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
Scott Frost will get another season to turn around Husker football. Sam McKewon put together a to-do list for the coach as he embarks on a busy, and important, offseason.
NU A.D. Trev Alberts liked the plan Scott Frost presented in their weekly meeting, and he wants to see if, with a new offensive staff and more administrative support, Nebraska can do better.