5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,125,000

Stately 5 bedroom home in Dist 66 boasts volume ceilings and tons of natural light. This home features a chef inspired kitchen w/new 6 burner gas cooktop, ss appliances including a wine fridge, miles of granite and a huge walk-in pantry. The luxury primary suite has a new walk-in shower featuring dual heads, dual sinks, whirlpool tub and gigantic walk-in closet. The basement has been recently finished with a state-of-the-art home theatre and a billiards/rec room with a handsome walk-up wet bar outfitted with fridge, dishwasher and microwave. The fenced backyard is a huge blank slate ready for your imagination to unfold … backing to Rockbrook Creek so privacy abounds. Home is in great shape with many new windows, new roof, new gutters and leaf guards. Feature sheet includes all updates since current ownership.