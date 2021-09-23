5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,350,000

 Skip to main content
Linden Estates Loaded! A great family home with all the extras everyone wants. Location..check Modern space...check. 3 full kitchens and an elevator..ahhh check!! Side load 4 car heated garage. Master on the main and 2 full kitchens so entertaining is a dream. Main floor is super sophisticated with marble floors everywhere, very beautiful...Soaring ceilings that feel oh so grand. Main-Office, laundry, central vac. Heated floors in the MB and massive closet are a dream. Elevator that reaches every floor that is so handy for that mother in law suite in basement. Basement has a full kitchen also!! 2 different staircases to reach top floor which has 3 beds each with own walk in closet and bathrooms. Upstairs has laundry, movie room. basement has walkout access, large windows, beautiful modern kichen, 2 more FP, exercise room, theatre room and more access to backyard. Pella windows with all built in blinds. TREX deck, Whole house music...this home has it all!

