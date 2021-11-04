5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,495,000

Exquisite French Provincial Fairacres Masterpiece! 5 bedroom home sits majestically on over an acre of private wooded grounds. Exquisite detailing throughout. Incredible upgrades in this home includes heated 6 car garage, new windows, HVAC, DaVinci roof, rare chestnut reclaimed wood floors throughout, pool, much more! Main floor master bedroom, laundry, oversized family room walks out to fabulous park like setting and pool. Wow! This is the opportunity of a lifetime. AMA