Showings begin 2/28. Stunning 3 story all brick Colonial in the heart of District 66. Homes like this rarely come on the market. Custom built, you are greeted by a beautiful open staircase extending up to the third floor as you enter. With exceptional craftsmanship and detail, professionally decorated, and a half acre plus private background, it is truly a jewel. Minutes from hospitals and shopping. Tons of storage, new roof and circular driveway in 2020. This is a spectacular home that you do not want to miss!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,725,000
Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.
Bon Jovi is one of a small subset of artists that reaches across generations, and it was apparent in Friday night’s crowd. All ages came together — often as children accompanying their parents — to shout every word to their favorite songs.
A Thursday night crash at 192nd and F Streets killed two Gretna women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.
Two women were killed and a man was injured late Thursday when a pickup truck and an SUV collided at 192nd and F Streets.
Mickey Joseph says he wasn't raised to sugar-coat things and he doesn't with Nebraska's wide receivers. And some of his real talk? Execution over scheme. Every time. Tom Shatel has the story.
One of the women was remembered for her exemplary work as a Douglas County corrections officer; the second as a compassionate speech therapist who shared photos of her children with her patients.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Omaha (insert cheers here) and more in this week's Dining Notes.
You can’t ask a lot of spring football games, even if 50,000 or 60,000 pile into Memorial Stadium looking for hope. But touchdowns would be nice, Sam McKewon writes in his Rewind column.
Nebraska officials said 46,000 tickets had been sold for the spring game as of Monday — just over half of Memorial Stadium's capacity. That might raise eyebrows about fans' excitement level.
State lawmakers advanced a major tax package Tuesday after nixing a bid to include income tax cuts for middle-income Nebraskans.