5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,825,000

Showings begin 2/28. Stunning 3 story all brick Colonial in the heart of District 66. Homes like this rarely come on the market. Custom built, you are greeted by a beautiful open staircase extending up to the third floor as you enter. With exceptional craftsmanship and detail, professionally decorated, and a half acre plus private background, it is truly a jewel. Minutes from hospitals and shopping. Tons of storage, new roof and circular driveway in 2020. This is a spectacular home that you do not want to miss!