5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,995,000

AUCTION: Bid December 10-16. Currently Listed for $1.995M. Reserve $1.25M. Showings Daily 1-4PM and by Appointment. Lush living awaits in this timeless property nestled in one of Omaha’s most family-friendly neighborhoods. On an acre of lush green lawn dotted with mature trees for peace and privacy, this nearly 8,000 square foot residence boasts every modern comfort and luxury finish imaginable to make daily life an escape from the ordinary. Step past the regal double-door entry and beneath the soaring ceilings of the fully-tiled main floor. The sweeping open-concept design is ideal for entertaining, from the massive kitchen with Eurowood cabinets and designer appliances to the inviting den with its modern glass fireplace. Oversized windows bathe the home in natural light throughout each room. Downstairs, a fitness room, recreational room with full bar, and incredible home theatre await. Automated music, lighting, blinds, security and more add to the comfort in every corner.