AUCTION: Bid December 10-16. Currently Listed for $1.995M. Reserve $1.25M. Showings Daily 1-4PM and by Appointment. Lush living awaits in this timeless property nestled in one of Omaha’s most family-friendly neighborhoods. On an acre of lush green lawn dotted with mature trees for peace and privacy, this nearly 8,000 square foot residence boasts every modern comfort and luxury finish imaginable to make daily life an escape from the ordinary. Step past the regal double-door entry and beneath the soaring ceilings of the fully-tiled main floor. The sweeping open-concept design is ideal for entertaining, from the massive kitchen with Eurowood cabinets and designer appliances to the inviting den with its modern glass fireplace. Oversized windows bathe the home in natural light throughout each room. Downstairs, a fitness room, recreational room with full bar, and incredible home theatre await. Automated music, lighting, blinds, security and more add to the comfort in every corner.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,995,000
- Updated
Matt Lubick, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Mario Verduzco — all assistant coaches on offense for the Huskers — are no longer with the program.
- Updated
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
- Updated
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
- Updated
Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders have announced. Frost also agreed to a restructured contract.
- Updated
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.
- Updated
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
- Updated
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches. And it might just work, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
- Updated
Scott Frost will get another season to turn around Husker football. Sam McKewon put together a to-do list for the coach as he embarks on a busy, and important, offseason.
- Updated
NU A.D. Trev Alberts liked the plan Scott Frost presented in their weekly meeting, and he wants to see if, with a new offensive staff and more administrative support, Nebraska can do better.