5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,995,000

Live a wonderful new dream in this amazing Fairacres estate home! Elegance, class, warmth & comfort. Perfect combination of old world craftsmanship & sophisticated luxury & technology. Fabulous discoveries around every turn. Practical & livable floorplan. Supreme charm & grandeur rarely seen today. Nestled on over 1.2 acres in Omaha’s most prime location! Ultimate private grounds w/ pool & outdoor kitchen. Over-the-top, state-of- the-art movie theatre. This home of a lifetime has it all! AMA