5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Large 2-story home with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and a main floor laundry! Completely updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and high end appliances. Both bathrooms are updated too. Vinyl siding, newer windows and exterior doors, leafguard gutters, composite wood deck, backyard patio enclosed in vinyl privacy fence ... the big ticket items have been done! This home sits right across the street from Conestoga Magnet Elementary School and about a mile to the Creighton University campus. Offers to be reviewed Friday at 1:00 pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to Friday, March 25.

