5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $165,000

Close enough to enjoy Downtown and Midtown Crossing life and all of the amenities but far enough away to enjoy peace and quiet in a friendly, close-knit neighborhood. Quick access to interstate and airport. Great flexibility with this property: use as your personal home, or generate some extra income as a rental or AirBNB. Separate entrances could accommodate renters, travelers or separate suite. Second kitchen in LL. Roof 2008. HVAC 2014. Photos Coming soon.

