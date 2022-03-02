 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $189,000

Charming 1.5 story home greets you with a bright, cheery, enclosed porch which is great for enjoying your morning coffee, while you enjoy relaxing. Then step into a very nice home with abundant sunlight. 2 Bedrooms on the main floor PLUS 3 more bedrooms upstairs. The dee original wood baseboards have been preserved. Home sits on just under 1/4 acre fully fenced corner lot. With alley access and huge driveway in the back of the house. Home is structurally sound, has tons of storage and shed included. This is one of the few homes - You know the drill...this won't last long! Schedule your showing today! Being sold AS IS.

