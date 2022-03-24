5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,300,000

Contract Pending Impressive District 66 Purdy/Slack designed home. Quality constructed by Dan Witt & set on approx 3 secluded acres complete with tennis court and swimming pool. Appox 9000 finished sq ft, 8+ car garage, 9+ bath locations, 5 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 4 fireplaces. The master features 2 enormous walk in closets/rooms, 2 bath locations plus walk-in shower & whirlpool. Master suite overlook access to private garden & patio. The second floor features a hallway with balcony windows overlooking the main floor living/great room. All the second floor generous sized bedrooms have walk-in closets, Jack/Jill configured baths. In 2021 New Highland slate roof, Pella (majority) windows, security, exterior paint, fences. Blue prints available for review upon request. AMA. Seller requests 24 hour showing notice. Photo has been digitally enhanced.