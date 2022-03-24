5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,495,000

Wonderful 1.5 story in Legacy! The home has everything you would want. Spacious layout on 1.2 acres in town. Vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, formal dining, beautiful kitchen and island, heated tile floors, den, office, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, craft room, workout room, wet bar, 4 car garage and incredible yard for your extra-curricular activities. The yard is ready for your personal enjoyment at your pool (pool storage and bathroom outside), sauna, fireplace and fire pit areas. All this and so much more in quality and craftsmanship. Call for a personal tour today!