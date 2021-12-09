5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,500,000

Contract Pending California Modern style home designed by Don Polsky. Mid Century and Frank Lloyd Wright influences make this ranch iconic. Original structure built in 1973, additions and renovations completed in 1988 makes entire home function as a new dwelling. Double gated entrances, Port Cochere with marble decking and double copper clad doors. Marble foyer lends access to Parlor, Living Room, Family Lounge room, Gallery, Great Room, with clerestory windows, Formal Dining Room and main powder bath with lounge area. Hearth area located near center of the home functions as a primary gathering area and is comprised of kitchen, dinette and hearth areas. Spacious Primary Master suite. Glass panel and copper railings on three stairways to walkout lower level with four en-suite bedrooms, game room, recreation room. Sliding door on main level to timber tech deck and concrete surround for in ground pool and pool house. Exclude all art work inside and outside.