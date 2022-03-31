5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $220,000

This one is a gem. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this one. Brand new carpet, fresh interior paint, air ducts cleaned, new water heater, updated tile in bathroom on floor and shower, updated bedrooms in the basement and up to code for section 8, new 2 car garage door installed, and many more things done. This is a true 5 bedroom house with more potential to add a 6th bedroom in the basement. This place is spotless and in immaculate condition. This is a must see.