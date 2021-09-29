5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $220,500

Pre-Inspected. Welcome to this well-cared-for 2 story with so much room & optional space w/old-world detailing. The moment you walk into the well-presented home you will feel charmed & homey. If needing bedrooms or just a separate workspace for your family, this home is a must-see! As you enter you will see a space for an office or a bedroom. The main level has 10Ft. ceilings throughout. The Dining Room awaits w/beautiful sliding wood doors, antique glass chandelier, crown molding & chair rail. The FAMILY ROOM has tons of space for large family gatherings! Some newer windows. Ceiling Fans in almost every room. The KITCHEN has a gas stove, vaulted ceiling, all appliances are included, dining area, with access to a beautiful secluded deck & flower & vegetable garden. The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms with nice sized closets & a bonus room. The PRIMARY Bed has a huge walk-in closet & tiled shower/tub. Great 2 car detached space.