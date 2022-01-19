5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $239,900

5 Bedrooms! Full Renovation. On a Brick Street in One of Omaha's Historic Neighborhoods. Kitchen-New Cabinets, Granite and Appliances. Two Renovated Bathrooms With Showers. Refinished Hard Wood Floors. Original Built-Ins, Hardware, Vents and Registers. New Int and Ext Paint. New AC. Inviting Covered Porch and a Sun Room Overlooking the Large Side Yard. Plenty of Storage. Minutes to UNMC, VA Hosp, Blackstone, Downtown and I-80.