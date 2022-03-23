5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $259,500

Open house Sunday 11am - 2pm 3/20. This 2.5 story home has 5 bedrooms, a walk-out basement, and a 3 car detached garage with a brand-new roof & additional parking lot. Main & 2nd-floor full bathrooms. Finished 3rd-floor attic. Living room with pocket doors & formal dining room with built-in hutch. Fully loaded kitchen, granite, new stainless-steel appliances, butler's pantry & mudroom. Second Floor bedrooms are nice and large and the south bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Many upgrades including refinished hardwood floors and new engineered flooring. High-efficiency furnace & central air. Updated electrical & plumbing. Fresh paint inside throughout. Walking distance to Blackstone District, UNMC, and Midtown Crossing. Near Dundee and Old Market/Downtown. High-density R7 apartment zoning. The city would like to increase density in this area so they have created a zoning overlay called TOD-2. With approval, the city can relax standards for building an additional dwelling unit on this lot.