5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $265,000

Beautiful Victorian 2.5 Story Home in Midtown! This home has it all!! Some original features partnered with many upgrades complete this beautiful home and give it so much character! From the moment you walk through the door and take in the tall ceilings, the grand entry, beautiful hardwood floors, big rooms, and great windows that bring in lots of natural light through out the home. A huge formal dining room, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, new backsplash with lots of counter space are just a few things to delight the serious cook. On the main floor is a great room that can be used as an office or bed w/ walk in closet, a big living room, a TV/gaming den and a full bath. 5 BIG beds & a full bath upstairs with beautiful wood floors, long halls, unique features and a second staircase that leads to the kitchen. Wrap around front porch and cute back yard patio are perfect for relaxing outside and entertainment. Storage shed stays with the house. Don't miss out on this fantastic home!