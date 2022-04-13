 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

Dundee up-down duplex in a excellent location just a few blocks from dodge and within walking distance from Underwood Strip! Incredible opportunity for an investor wanting to add to their rental portfolio or an owner occupier looking to house hack. Main level unit is a 3 bed, 1 bath. Upstairs unit is a 2 bed 1 bath, and has been fully renovated. This one will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert