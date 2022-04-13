Dundee up-down duplex in a excellent location just a few blocks from dodge and within walking distance from Underwood Strip! Incredible opportunity for an investor wanting to add to their rental portfolio or an owner occupier looking to house hack. Main level unit is a 3 bed, 1 bath. Upstairs unit is a 2 bed 1 bath, and has been fully renovated. This one will not last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan has taken her name out of the running for the superintendent position in Fairfax, Virginia.
Charles Thompson delivered the Huskers one of their biggest heartbreaks. Now his son Casey is NU's quarterback, and old glories and regrets won’t matter in September. Nebraska is Team Thompson now.
Creighton University reversed its approval of a student group's on-campus event following changes that including a different title and additional speakers.
Scott Frost had a future to consider. That’s why Casey Thompson only threw four passes, and Nebraska called plays that Frost deemed “dreadfully simple,” and there was no tackling in the first half.
Upwards of 30 offered recruits/commits, including national No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola and top transfer portal prospect Ochaun Mathis, were on the sidelines during the Huskers' spring game.
Nebraska's spring game format will officially pit the Husker offense against its defense, a NU spokesman confirmed on Friday.
Nebraska is football god of its own spring game and could have devised any setup it liked. But we’re officially in the trust-but-verify era of Husker football writes Sam McKewon.
The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.
Award-winning actress, writer, producer and television host Chelsea Handler will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
A man was driving a pickup over 100 mph and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.