5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

Contract Pending, back up offers only! Perfectly remodeled 5 bedrooms 3 baths Ranch with gas range/oven and electric cooktop. New Furnace and Electric Water Heater in 2020. New Roof in 2019. Porcelain tile in upper baths. All stainless steel appliances stay. New carpet in 2021. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level. Play set stays. All 7 fruit trees shall be removed. Elevator is disconnect for safety. Agent has equity.