 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

Contract Pending, back up offers only! Perfectly remodeled 5 bedrooms 3 baths Ranch with gas range/oven and electric cooktop. New Furnace and Electric Water Heater in 2020. New Roof in 2019. Porcelain tile in upper baths. All stainless steel appliances stay. New carpet in 2021. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level. Play set stays. All 7 fruit trees shall be removed. Elevator is disconnect for safety. Agent has equity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert