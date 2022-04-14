5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000

Contract Pending! On the market for back up offers. MOVE-IN Ready Millard Home is spacious and welcoming. Main level features updated kitchen with solid counters and stainless appliances. It overlooks the family/hearth room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Office/Den off to the side is very convenient. Formal dining for those special occasions. Custom handrailing leads upstairs to Large primary suite featuring walk-in closet, spa like bath with dual sinks. Generous bedrooms will be a hit! FINISHED WALK OUT LOWER offers additional living 5th bedroom/Mother in law Suite option with Bath/Shower. Rec area is perfect for entertaining and walks out walk a nice fenced yard. Great location, lots of space, TONS of storage and clean as a whistle! Call Today!