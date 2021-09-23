District 66, Westside schools, large split entry 5 bedroom 3 bath, additional 20 x 25 family room, 4 car garage (2 + 2 oversized). New Vinyl siding, roof and gutters 10/19. New main sewer line and drive way in 2014. Fenced yard. Refinished wood floors, New carpet, updated tiled kitchen and bath. Zoned heat and AC plus water softener. Two fireplaces, fenced yard swing set with integeral playhouse and shed. Less than 1/2 a block away of in view new elementary school. Just 4 blocks from interstate and 6 blocks from all your shopping needs. Home is ready for your enjoyment.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $377,000
