5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

Contract Pending Remain on market for backup offers only. This spacious and light-filled property will delight you. Hillsborough is a wonderful neighborhood with a strong sense of community, making it a perfect fit for both adults and children. This large, 5 BR two story has a wonderfully open main level that's perfect for living and entertaining. A few of the many important updates include a brand new deck, new granite and quartz countertops, newer (2019) A/C, new windows throughout & Smart home updates including garage doors, thermostat & video doorbell. The walkout lower level is expansive with all new flooring and flex rooms that afford young and old great get-away space. This property is a "must see" so come, enjoy & appreciate.