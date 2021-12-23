This home is what you have been searching for, character, charm, loads of space and centrally located! Nestled in beautiful Heavenly Acres on over a 1/2-acre lot is stunning 2 story home with 4 beds and 4 baths. This home really has it all from beautiful wood floors to a fully finished basement that could be used as extra living space or in-law suite. Walking through the double front doors you will see a gorgeous view through to the backyard! New paint and carpet through the main level are all done in neutral grey tones. The kitchen is a wonderful gathering space that opens to the stunning family room with a stone FP and built-ins. The primary bedroom features a 3/4 bath with walk-in closet. Three additional, generously sized bedrooms round out the 2nd level. In the LL there is a wet bar, full bath including a Whirlpool tub and separate shower, a 5th conforming BR and a gas log fireplace. The backyard is exquisite with mature landscaping and plenty of room to add a pool! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $469,900
