5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $479,000

HELLO handsome! This one WILL check all the boxes! Prime location w/ swoon worthy updates, a stunning Dundee remodel that must be seen! Incredible space, timeless design w/ functional and modern day upgrades. There is so much to love about this home from the original woodwork, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors & ceiling beams to the stunning remodeled kitchen w/ true walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, subway backsplash, SS appliances. Convenient drop zone & bright sunroom. Outstanding spacious master suite w/ reading nook, walk-in closet & new ensuite bathroom w/ double vanity, walk in shower & freestanding soaker tub. Fully finished lower level has additional bedroom & 3/4 bathroom, family room & two extra bonus rooms. A rare find in the heart of Dundee, one block from all the neighborhood has to offer, ready for you to move right in!