5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $480,000

Private neighborhood Pool and Parks walking distance! What more can you ask for from this beautiful 2-story located in the amazing Harrison Woods. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 4 car garage with oversized doors, and much more. Interior welcomes you with 9ft plus high ceilings, newly painted walls and trim, and a main floor office. Exterior features a well maintained yard, sprinkler system and yard irrigation system. Many other bonuses awaiting your arrival from Heated Garage, Dual Water heaters, and James hardy cement siding. This custom home has it all and is awaiting your arrival. Schedule your showing today before this beautiful property is gone.

