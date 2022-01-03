 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,060

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE Welcome home! Step into this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch by Pine Crest Homes and enjoy an open layout with lots of natural light! The living area features a fireplace and opens up into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has lovely SS appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in hidden pantry, and an oversized island. The spacious master bedroom, located away from all other bedrooms, is the perfect retreat. Enjoy the oversized master closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower. Just off of the master bedroom closet is the large laundry room for easy access. Make this your dream home today Photos are of a similar model.

