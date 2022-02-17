5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $530,000

Why wait to build when you can be in a Carson Custom Home within 60 days! This house has a covered porch and patio includes Granite in bathrooms and kitchen, wood flooring in kitchen/Livingroom and hallways, 2 panel painted doors/ trim, stained Maple Cabinets, Anderson Series 400 windows, copper water lines, extra insulation throughout, tinned duct work, fully functional Radon system, and 75-gallon hot water tank to name a few pluses. Enjoy the spacious floorplan with 5 large bedrooms/ 3 baths/ and large 4 car garage. Flat lot includes full sod and sprinklers.