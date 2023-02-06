MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE Welcome home! Step into this gorgeous 4 bedroom with office - 3 bath ranch by Pine Crest Homes and enjoy an open layout with lots of natural light! The living area features a fireplace and opens up into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has lovely SS appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in hidden pantry, and an oversized island. The spacious master bedroom, located away from all other bedrooms, is the perfect retreat. Enjoy the oversized master closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower. Just off of the master bedroom closet is the large laundry room for easy access. Make this your dream home. Photos are of the Vista Plan, Meridian Plan photos coming soon.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,130
