 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $557,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $557,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $557,000

Come on in to CW Homes' The Callie floorplan! Spacious ranch, split with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 on the lower level, there's plenty of room for everyone to enjoy! The main floor is open and ready for entertaining, with the kitchen opening up to the living room and large open windows for natural light to shine through. Quartz counters throughout, contemporary finishes, and top of the line craftmanship. You wont want to miss this! Don't forget about the finished basement, which offers a lower level for movies, game night or toy/office room. Don't leave out the wet bar for entertainment too! Last but certainly not least, revel in your oversized 3-car garage that is perfect for that oversized truck or all the extra toys! Home to be completed in Spring 2022. Currently in framing stage. Currently in framing stage. Photos are from a previous build.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert