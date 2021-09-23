New construction ranch in the popular Elkhorn School District! This 5-bedroom, 3 baths is the house you have been waiting for! The home boasts split bedrooms on the main floor, an open kitchen with a huge center island, quartz counter tops throughout, walk-in pantry, dinette area, kitchen that opens to a large family room with a wall of windows, fireplace, mud room and laundry room right off the garage. 10’ ceiling in the family room with stone fireplace and wood mantel in the family room. A wall of windows brings in tons of natural light and you can walk onto the covered patio. Large primary bedroom with huge primary closet and spa-like feel primary suite with walk- in tiled shower. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, 3/4 bathroom, huge bar with 9' island, game area and a lovely rec room area plus flex/zoom/office room. Still time to make all your own selections. Don't miss out on this one! Photos from a similar model. ETA 6/22
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $570,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
- Updated
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
- Updated
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.
- Updated
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID cases and hospitalizations.
- Updated
There will be no consolations or moral victories. But Nebraska's 23-16 loss to Oklahoma — this Surprise of the Century — is complicated, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
The Game of the Century legends gathered at halftime to culminate a week of nostalgia for (arguably) college football’s greatest game. But Saturday wasn’t just a history lesson, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
This brain drain means major long-term harm to the state, writes a Nebraska native now living in New York.
- Updated
After four weeks of tinkering, Husker coach John Cook said Monday that he knows the lineup he'll use to start Big Ten play this week — he just wasn't ready to publicly reveal it yet.
- Updated
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead early Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Updated
The what-ifs of Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma had Scott Frost both “proud” and “disappointed.” When asked which of those feelings coursed through him hottest, he couldn’t choose. Both, he said.