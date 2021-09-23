5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $570,000

New construction ranch in the popular Elkhorn School District! This 5-bedroom, 3 baths is the house you have been waiting for! The home boasts split bedrooms on the main floor, an open kitchen with a huge center island, quartz counter tops throughout, walk-in pantry, dinette area, kitchen that opens to a large family room with a wall of windows, fireplace, mud room and laundry room right off the garage. 10’ ceiling in the family room with stone fireplace and wood mantel in the family room. A wall of windows brings in tons of natural light and you can walk onto the covered patio. Large primary bedroom with huge primary closet and spa-like feel primary suite with walk- in tiled shower. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, 3/4 bathroom, huge bar with 9' island, game area and a lovely rec room area plus flex/zoom/office room. Still time to make all your own selections. Don't miss out on this one! Photos from a similar model. ETA 6/22