5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,000

Searching for a HUGE, turn-key AirBnB in one of the most popular areas of Omaha? Want to be close to all the exciting things that Midtown has to offer? Look no further! This TOTALLY updated home in Morton Meadows is located squarely in the heart of the city: Near ever expanding UNMC, The VA, Blackstone District, Midtown Crossing, and Aksarben Village. Every inch of this 1926 Colonial Style home has been masterfully remodeled and is ready for new owners. Equipped with 4 large bedrooms on the 2nd level (one a master suite with walk-in shower, soaker tub, walk-in closet and personal washer/dryer), a main floor mother-in-law suite/workout room, a sun filled main floor office, 4 full baths, 3 separate laundry units, a basement living quarters (with it’s own bathroom, laundry, and space for small kitchenette), a totally remastered kitchen, and an unheard of 4 car tandem garage. Along with newer siding, windows, roof, and HVAC this home truly has it all. Don't wait!