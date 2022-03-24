 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

Contract Pending; On market for back up offers. This SPECTACULAR, custom built, walk-out home located in Popular Pacific Ridge, with over 4000 finished square feet, SHINES with so much charm and character! 14Ft ceilings, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, T staircase, crown moulding, an abundance of windows with so much natural light, a Gourmet kitchen featuring a walk in pantry, maple cabinetry with a drop zone and laundry right off kitchen. Luxurious Primary bedroom featuring a sitting area, wonderful primary bath and a 'room of its own' primary closet. All the other good sized bedrooms feature walk in closets, a jack and jill bath, and a private ensuite off the 4th bedroom. Finished lower level features a 3rd fireplace, wet bar, 3/4 bath, and game room (or 5th bedroom). New Roof 9/21; A/C 2018. Beautiful, mature landscaping, side load garage and so much more. So close to schools, shopping, access to Dodge Street and more!! Don't WAIT!! ELKHORN SCHOOLS! See this soon!! AMA

